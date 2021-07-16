Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,884.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.86 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $586.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88, a PEG ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.22. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.