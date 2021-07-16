Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Purchases 23,300 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $86,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

