Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Montag A & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.