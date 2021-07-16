Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $166.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.32.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.48 on Thursday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

