Apron Network (APN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $743,881.00

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $743,881.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

