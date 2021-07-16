Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.58.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.14. 2,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $160.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.