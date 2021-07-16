APYSwap (APYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $471,143.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $471,143.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00107198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00146846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,924.21 or 1.00257056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,422,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.