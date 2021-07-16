AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of M&T Bank worth $68,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $141.19 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

