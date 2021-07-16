AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Molina Healthcare worth $86,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,539,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $260.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

