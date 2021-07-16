AQR Capital Management LLC Has $61.07 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,092 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.27% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $61,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,631. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NUS stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

