AQR Capital Management LLC Has $64.09 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $64,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.34. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

