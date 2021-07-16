AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AMETEK worth $73,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,909 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $135.73 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

