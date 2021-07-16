AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 123,351 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,351 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $70,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

