AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 863,630 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 863,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $77,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

NYSE CVS opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

