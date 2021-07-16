AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NetEase worth $80,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after acquiring an additional 335,566 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,805,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $114.41 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.93 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.17.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

