Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 200,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $25,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Arch Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arch Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

ARCH opened at $58.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

