Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Down 98.1% in June

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 305,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 55,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.71. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Argo Group International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

