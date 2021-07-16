Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 257,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,727,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,494,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,356,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,917,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,741,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

