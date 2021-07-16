Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $4.35 Million in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 436,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEPWU. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEPWU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.