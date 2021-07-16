Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

VTIQU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

