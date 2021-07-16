Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $35.17 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.54% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

