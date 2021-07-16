Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $142.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARKAY. Redburn Partners raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arkema has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.12.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

