Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) versus Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Critical Contrast

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and Ingles Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.26 $13.19 million $0.14 59.36 Ingles Markets $4.61 billion 0.25 $178.60 million N/A N/A

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arko and Ingles Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.79%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Ingles Markets.

Risk & Volatility

Arko has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingles Markets has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69% Ingles Markets 4.76% 27.46% 11.66%

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Arko on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 188 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and nine supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 109 pharmacies and 106 fuel stations. In addition, it is involved in fluid dairy operations and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

