Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 73.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

