Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 327.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 40,415 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

