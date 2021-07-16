Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 691,423 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 691,423 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock worth $1,041,600. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.08 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $466.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.