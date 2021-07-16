Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 8,169 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.50% of TriMas worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 48.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,784,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 234.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 86,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 96.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

NASDAQ TRS opened at $29.45 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.