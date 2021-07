Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.75. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at C$24.75, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.11.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Company Profile (TSE:AX.PA)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.