ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASLN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

