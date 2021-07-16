ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 240.9% in June

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ASMVY stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
