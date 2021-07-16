ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 240.9% in June

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASMVY stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

