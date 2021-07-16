ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASOMY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY traded down $11.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. 9,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 3.60. ASOS has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.