ASOS’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,043.50 ($78.96).

ASC opened at GBX 3,878 ($50.67) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,915.69. The company has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.15. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

