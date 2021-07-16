ASOS’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,043.50 ($78.96).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,878 ($50.67) on Monday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,915.69.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.