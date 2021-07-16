ASOS’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,043.50 ($78.96).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,879.94 ($50.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,915.69.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.