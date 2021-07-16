Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ASPN opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $970.70 million, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,328,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $6,185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 193,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $3,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

