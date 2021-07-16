Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 119.22% from the company’s current price.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Aspen Group stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $147.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

