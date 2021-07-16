Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.29 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

