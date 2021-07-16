AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.61 and a beta of 1.14. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after acquiring an additional 792,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $10,865,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,789,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 185,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.