AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,950 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,346 ($109.04) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,244.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

