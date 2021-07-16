Atento (NYSE:ATTO) & Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Financial Analysis

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Atento has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.9% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -4.23% -18.89% -1.47% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atento and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 0 1 0 3.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atento and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.41 billion 0.28 -$46.88 million ($0.72) -36.08 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Atento has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Summary

Atento beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, banking, and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, services, public administration, travel, healthcare, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

