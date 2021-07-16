Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 264.8% in June

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 264.8% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ATCMF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.