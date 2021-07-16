Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 264.8% in June

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 264.8% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ATCMF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53.
About Atico Mining
Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.