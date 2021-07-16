Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $259.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 324.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.32. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.