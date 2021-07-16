Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AEXAY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale set a $10.34 target price on shares of Atos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Atos stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76. Atos has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

