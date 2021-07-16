Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Atrion were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Atrion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Atrion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atrion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRI opened at $609.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.10. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.54.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

