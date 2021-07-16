Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

ACB stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.