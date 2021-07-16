Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATDRY. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

ATDRY opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.34.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

