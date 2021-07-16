Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $94.98

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.98, but opened at $90.88. Autoliv shares last traded at $91.31, with a volume of 14,455 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.