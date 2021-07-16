Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Acquired by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Avadel Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVDL. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,379. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $390.13 million, a PE ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

