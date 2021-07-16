AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $227.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $224.42 and last traded at $224.40, with a volume of 3817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.07.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVB. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.94.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

