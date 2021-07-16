Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Ken C. Hicks Sells 6,318 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total transaction of $1,391,349.96.

NYSE AVY opened at $207.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.43. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.80 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

